ICSI CSEET Admit Card Released, Exam On July 10

ICSI releases CSEET admit card at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 admit card on the official website of the institute -- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET admit card, applicants appearing for the exam on July 10 have to login at the website using their registration numbers and dates of birth.

In view of the ongoing Covid crisis, CSEET will be conducted as a remote-proctored online exam. Candidates will be able to appear for the ICSI CSEET May 2021 test through their laptops or desktops from home.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icsi.edu

Step 2: Login with the credentials including CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the CSEET admit cards

Step 4: Download the CSEET admit card

CSEET Admit Card -- Direct Link

CSEET 2021 will be conducted for 200 marks and the duration of the exam is two hours. The CSEET question paper will comprise four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs.

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part, i.e., Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 separately as the case may be, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts put together to be considered qualified for the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Candidates will be required to login at the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test and no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.