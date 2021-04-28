ICSI CSEET admit card to be released tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on the official ICSI website-- icsi.edu tomorrow at 2 pm. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

“Admit card will be available for download from 14:00 Hours on 29th April, 2021 onwards by entering your CSEET registration number (i.e. Unique ID) and Date of Birth,” reads the official notification.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSEET 2021 will be held through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. “Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc,” ICSI has said.

Steps To Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on CSEET admit card download link

Step 3: Login the CSEET portal using the username or registration number and password

Step 4: Download CSEET admit card

ICSE CSEET Paper Pattern

The CSEET exam will have multiple choice questions and the students will be required to attempt those in 120 minutes. A total of 140 questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks in CSEET 2021.

The CSEET exam syllabus would include--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.