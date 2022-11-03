ICSI CSEET Admit Card Out For November 12 Exam

CSEET Admit Card 2022: Applicants taking the exam on November 12 will have to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth to download the ICSI admit card.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 9:29 am IST

ICSI CSEET November 2022 admit card out
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) admit card. The ICSI official website -- icsi.edu is hosting the CSEET admit card. To download the CSEET admit card, candidates have to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth. ICSI CSEET 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted on November 12.

For best results, candidates appearing for the CSEET 2022 on November 12 and downloading the ICSI admit card, are advised to use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 and above for viewing and printing the ICSI CSEET admit card 2022.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. On the Student tab, click on CSEET
  3. Go to the designated CSEET admit card link
  4. Login with the credentials including CSEET application numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth
  5. Submit and download the CSEET admit card November 2022 exam

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Pattern

CSEET will be held in remote-proctored mode, meaning thereby, candidates will not be required to go to an exam centre centre to take the test, instead, they will be able to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear in CSEET by using a mobile phone, tablet or palmtop.

CSEET November 2022 will be conducted for 200 marks and the duration of CSEET is two hours. The CSEET question paper will comprise four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

