ICSI CSEET 2023 Registrations Underway; Exam Pattern, Documents Required
The CSEET 2023 application form is available online on the official website-- smash.icsi.edu.
CSEET 2023: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 application process is underway Eligible candidates can register online on the official website-- smash.icsi.edu till December 15. The Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET examination on January 07, 2023. The Institute has also activated the CSEET mock test link on its website. Candidates can access the same by using log in ID and password as ICSI.
Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More
The CSEET 2023 question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be divided into four sections which candidates will have to solve in 120 minutes. The CSEET exam paper will include questions from Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs. There will be no negative marking in the exam.
CSEET 2023 Exam Pattern
|Section
|Number Of MCQs
|Total Marks
|Business Communication
|35
|50
|Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
|35
|50
|Economic and Business Environment
|35
|50
|Current Affairs
|15
|20
|Total
|120
|170
CSEET 2023 Registration: List Of Documents Required
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
- Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)
- 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet
- Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)
- Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card).
CSEET 2023: Steps To Register
- Visit CSEET official website - smash.icsi.edu
- Click on the “CSEET Registration” link
- Fill in the registration form as instructed and verify the details
- Upload the above listed documents and pay the application fee
- Submit the CSEET 2023 application form
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.