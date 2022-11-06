ICSI CSEET 2023 Registrations Underway; Exam Pattern, Documents Required

CSEET 2023 registration

CSEET 2023: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 application process is underway Eligible candidates can register online on the official website-- smash.icsi.edu till December 15. The Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET examination on January 07, 2023. The Institute has also activated the CSEET mock test link on its website. Candidates can access the same by using log in ID and password as ICSI.

The CSEET 2023 question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The paper will be divided into four sections which candidates will have to solve in 120 minutes. The CSEET exam paper will include questions from Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

CSEET 2023 Exam Pattern

Section Number Of MCQs Total Marks Business Communication 35 50 Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 35 50 Economic and Business Environment 35 50 Current Affairs 15 20 Total 120 170

CSEET 2023 Registration: List Of Documents Required

Photograph of the candidate Signature of the candidate DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate) Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing) 10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession) Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card).

CSEET 2023: Steps To Register