ICSI CSEET 2023: Registration Window Open; Apply By December 15

The CSEET 2023 online registration window is open and candidates can apply till December 15.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 3:10 pm IST

CSEET 2023 registration window is open.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CSEET 2023: The Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is currently accepting applications for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. The CSEET registration last date is December 15 and candidates can submit the CSEEET online application form through – smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the CSEET exam will be held in remote proctored mode on January 07, 2023.

Before proceeding to CSEET 2023 registration process candidates must make sure that they are ready with the softcopy of the necessary documents which include photograph of the candidate, signature, date of birth or Class 10 pass certificate, Class 12 exam admit card (if appearing), Class 12 pass certificate, category certificate and identity proof.

CSEET 2023 Registration Direct Link

Candidates need to pass Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognized board or institute or candidates appearing in the Class 12 exams are also eligible to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam.

However, those candidates who have qualified for CS Foundation, CA Final and CMA Final are not required to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam. Candidates who have completed graduation with 50 per cent aggregate marks or post-graduation are also exempted from the examination.

CSEET 2023: Steps To Register Online

  • Open the official website CSEET- smash.icsi.edu
  • Click on the “CSEET Registration” link and then on “Proceed to CSEET Registration”.
  • Fill out the registration form by entering all the necessary details.
  • Check the filled application form properly and then click on submit.
  • Complete the CSEET application fee payment.
  • At last download and keep a copy of the application form.
ICSI CS exam
