ICSI CSEET 2023: Registration Window Open; Apply By December 15

CSEET 2023: The Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is currently accepting applications for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. The CSEET registration last date is December 15 and candidates can submit the CSEEET online application form through – smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the CSEET exam will be held in remote proctored mode on January 07, 2023.

Before proceeding to CSEET 2023 registration process candidates must make sure that they are ready with the softcopy of the necessary documents which include photograph of the candidate, signature, date of birth or Class 10 pass certificate, Class 12 exam admit card (if appearing), Class 12 pass certificate, category certificate and identity proof.

Candidates need to pass Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognized board or institute or candidates appearing in the Class 12 exams are also eligible to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam.

However, those candidates who have qualified for CS Foundation, CA Final and CMA Final are not required to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam. Candidates who have completed graduation with 50 per cent aggregate marks or post-graduation are also exempted from the examination.

