ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card For January Session Out; Direct Link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card 2023 for January session exam.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 2:11 pm IST

ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card For January Session Out; Direct Link
CSEET January 2023 admit card released
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card 2023 for January session exam. Candidates who have registered for the CSEET January 2023 examination can download their hall ticket through the official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates can access and download the ICSI CSEET January 2023 admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

The Institute will conduct the CSEET January 2023 exam on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The examination will be held online in remote proctored mode. Candidates will be able to take the exam through their desktop or laptop with an active internet connection. The CSEET admit card include details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time and guidelines.

How To Download ICSI CSEET 2023 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website-- icsi.edu.
  • On the homepage, go to the 'Students' tab and click on the 'CSEET' link
  • Now, click on the "Download Admit Card for CSEET January 2023" link.
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • The CSEET January admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: CSEET January 2023 Admit Card

CSEET January 2023 will be conducted for 200 marks and the exam duration will be two hours. The CSEET question paper will comprise of four sections-- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Executive
