ICSI CSEET 2022 Today For Candidates Who Missed Due To Technical Issues

CSEET 2022 will be held again today

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be conducted today, May 9, for the students who faced technical issues on Saturday, May 7. CSEET was conducted in remote-proctored mode. Candidates were able to take CSEET 2022 from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. This additional chance can only be availed by students who could not successfully attend the executive entrance test due to technical issues.

The candidates will be communicated with the batch timings, user ID and passwords by emails and SMS separately for the entrance test. All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appear in CSEET.

Candidates must ensure to download their CSEET admit cards along with instructions to the candidates from the latest at ICSI at the institute’s website -- icsi.edu, an official statement added.

“Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on Saturday, 7th May 2022 through Remote Proctored mode. It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on 7th May Saturday, 2022 through Remote Proctored mode,” an ICSI statement said.

“To facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Monday, 9th May 2022. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on Monday ,9th May 2022, they will be marked absent for the CSEET,” it added.

Candidates will not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination. Also applicants taking CSEET today will not be allowed to take any breaks during the test, neither they will not be permitted to leave the test until one and a half-hour have passed.