ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test To Be Held Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com CSEET 2022 will be held on November 12

CSEET 2022: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2022) mock test will be held on Wednesday, November 9. According to ICSI, the mock test is being conducted to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process. "Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates," ICSI notification mentioned.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore

Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

ICSI will inform candidates about batch timings, User Id and Password for the mock test through mail/ SMS. "All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET," as per the notification. Candidates can download the safe exam browser link on the official website- icseet.azurewebsites.net.

ICSI will conduct CSEET 2022 on November 12, the candidates can download the admit card on the official website- icsi.edu. To download the CSEET 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use application number, unique ID and date of birth.

CSEET 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours. The paper is of 200 marks and will comprise of four papers -- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

For details on CSEET 2022, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.