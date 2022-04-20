ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session To Be Held On May 7 In Remote Proctored Mode; Important Instructions For Candidate

  • Home
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET May 2022 session on May 7 through remote proctored mode.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 8:39 am IST

ICSI CSEET 2022 session will be held on May 7
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET May 2022) session on May 7 through remote proctored mode. ICSI will communicate the batch timings, User Id, and Password for the May session by e-mail / SMS to the candidates separately. "Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials which will be sent at your email IDs or through SMS," the ICSI statement mentioned.

The admit card for the CSEET May 2022 exam will be released soon, candidates can download the hall ticket for the CSEET 2022 exam on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI advised candidates to read the instructions carefully mentioned in the hall ticket. "Kindly note that you will be monitored throughout the test, resorting to any kind of unfair means as specified in the instructions will lead to cancellation of your CSEET exam," read the ICSI statement.

The candidates are also advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET.

Meanwhile, the CSEET July 2022 application process will be concluded on July 15. For details on application process, paper pattern of CSEET July 2022 exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu.

Company Secretary Examination ICSI CS exam ICSI CS Executive
