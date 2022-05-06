ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Sutterstock ICSI CSEET 2022 exam tomorrow

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 tomorrow, May 7. The ICSI CSEET will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. The CSEET 2022 admit card has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI CSEET hall tickets 2022 by entering their CSEET registration number (i.e. unique id) and date of birth.

It should be noted that there will be no viva voce in this session. Candidates can appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection.

The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test, ICSI said in a statement.

To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Exam Day Instructions