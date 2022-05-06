ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
The ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted online through remote proctored mode tomorrow, May 7. To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.
ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 tomorrow, May 7. The ICSI CSEET will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. The CSEET 2022 admit card has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI CSEET hall tickets 2022 by entering their CSEET registration number (i.e. unique id) and date of birth.
It should be noted that there will be no viva voce in this session. Candidates can appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection.
The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test, ICSI said in a statement.
ICSI CSEET 2022: Exam Day Instructions
- Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the test.
- Candidates shall not be authorised to enter the test after 15 minutes have passed since the commencement of the test.
- Candidates must keep their CSEET admit card 2022 and a government-issued ID card, such as a passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or voter card, with them at all times for verification by the remote proctors, failing which they will not be allowed to take the exam.
- Candidates should have a laptop/desktop, constant power supply, and an active internet connection.
- Candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination using smartphones or tablets.
- Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination.
- Candidates will be continually supervised through video/audio mode by the supervisor, in the same manner as if they were taking the CSEET exam at an examination centre.
- Candidates will not be allowed to take any breaks during the test.
- Candidates will not be permitted to leave the test until 90 minutes have passed since the commencement of the test and can only leave when the test has been completed.
- No person, other than the bonafide candidate, should be present for the test.