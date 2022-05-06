  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
CSEET 2022

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates

The ICSI CSEET 2022 will be conducted online through remote proctored mode tomorrow, May 7. To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 6, 2022 3:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today; Exam On May 7
ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session To Be Held On May 7 In Remote Proctored Mode; Important Instructions For Candidate
ICSI CSEET July 2022 To Be Held On July 9, Application Process Begins
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Scorecard
ICSI CSEET Jan 2022, CS Foundation Results Tomorrow At Icsi.edu
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CSEET 2022 exam tomorrow
Image credit: Sutterstock

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 tomorrow, May 7. The ICSI CSEET will be conducted online through remote proctored mode. The CSEET 2022 admit card has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI CSEET hall tickets 2022 by entering their CSEET registration number (i.e. unique id) and date of birth.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore 
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

It should be noted that there will be no viva voce in this session. Candidates can appear for the CSEET 2022 exam through their computer or laptop with an active internet connection.

The batch timings, user id, and password for the CSEET will be communicated by e-mail/SMS 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test, ICSI said in a statement.

To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.

ICSI CSEET 2022: Exam Day Instructions

  • Candidates must log in to the CSEET test portal 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the test.
  • Candidates shall not be authorised to enter the test after 15 minutes have passed since the commencement of the test.
  • Candidates must keep their CSEET admit card 2022 and a government-issued ID card, such as a passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or voter card, with them at all times for verification by the remote proctors, failing which they will not be allowed to take the exam.
  • Candidates should have a laptop/desktop, constant power supply, and an active internet connection.
  • Candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination using smartphones or tablets.
  • Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination.
  • Candidates will be continually supervised through video/audio mode by the supervisor, in the same manner as if they were taking the CSEET exam at an examination centre.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to take any breaks during the test.
  • Candidates will not be permitted to leave the test until 90 minutes have passed since the commencement of the test and can only leave when the test has been completed.
  • No person, other than the bonafide candidate, should be present for the test.
Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Entrance Test ICSI CS Executive

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
WBJEE 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Term 2 Sociology, ICSE Semester 2 Hindi Paper Ends
West Bengal Government Asks Private Schools To Stop Offline Classes From May 7
West Bengal Government Asks Private Schools To Stop Offline Classes From May 7
KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
KEAM 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya To Release Second Merit List Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................