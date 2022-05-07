ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET 2022 exam will be held today

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 will be held on Saturday, May 7. The CSEET exam will be held online through remote proctored mode. The CSEET aspirants can take the exam through their desktop or laptop with an active internet connection. There will be no viva voce in this session.



The candidates will get their batch timings, user id, and password 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test by e-mail/SMS. To appear in CSEET May 2022 exam, candidates are advised to download the mandatory safe exam browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CS Executive entrance test.



ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam: Key Pointers For Students



- Log-in for the CSEET exam 30 minutes to the scheduled start time. The candidates should note that they will not be authorised to take the test after 15 minutes have passed



- Candidates must keep their CSEET admit card 2022 and a government-issued ID card, such as a passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or voter card, with them at all times for verification by the remote proctors, failing which they will not be allowed to take the exam



- The candidates need to take exam only through desktop/ laptop. Smartphones and tablets are not allowed



- Candidates are not allowed to use books, study material, notes, mobile phones, or electronic gadgets during the CSEET examination



- Candidates will not be allowed to take any breaks during the test, they will not be permitted to leave the test until one and a half hour have passed.



For details on the CSEET exam, please visit the website- icsi.edu.