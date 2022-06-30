ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

ICSI CSEET 2022 admit card out

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 examination. The CSEET admit card 2022 is available on the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu. To download the admit card for CSEET July 2022, candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth.

CSEET 2022 exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode on July 9. The CSEET aspirants can take the exam through their desktop or laptop with an active internet connection.

The CSEET exam hall ticket consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, time and guidelines.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the "CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)" tab.

Now, click on the "Download Admit card for CSEET July 2022" link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your CSEET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

"For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 and above for viewing and printing of the admit card," the ICSI said in a statement.