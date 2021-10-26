ICSI CSEET 2021: Viva Voce Dropped; Check Exam Pattern

ICSI CSEET 2021 on November 13

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on November 13. ICSI will conduct CSEET 2021 in a remote proctored mode and the viva voce portion has been removed from the examination.

CSEET 2021 will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern within a duration of 120 minutes. All four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills will have 35 questions each. CSEET 2021 will be of 200 marks in total.

In view of the remote proctored mode, students will be required to appear for the test through a laptop or desktop. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the test through mobile, tablet or any other electronic device.

CSEET 2021: Qualifying Criteria

To qualify CSEET 2021, Candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in all four papers and 50 per cent aggregate marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Students appearing for the remotely proctored examination can contact the helpdesk through the following numbers: 9513850025, 9513765358. The helpline number will be operational from November 9.

ICSI will release the CSEET 2021 admit cards 10 prior to the examination.

In a communique, ICSI stated: "Immediately after taking the print-out of the Admit Card and Instructions to the Candidates from the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu, every candidate is advised to verify all the details mentioned in his/her Admit Card, i.e., his/her Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission Number, Date and Timings of Test, etc. In case of any discrepancy, the same may please be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at our support portal http://support.icsi.edu."

