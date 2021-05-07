ICSI CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; All You Need To Know About Remote-Proctored Exam
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, on May 8. CSEET 2021 will be held in remote-proctored mode. Students can appear for CSEET from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. ICSI has also released the CSEET admit card on the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu.
To download the ICSI CSEET admit card, students have to login at the website with the CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth. While appearing for the remote-proctored exam, students will be required to carry along with them a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof.
In remote-proctored tests, applicants will be able to appear for the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.
CSEET 2021: Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test
All candidates should download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET.
Calculators, pens, sheets of paper will not be allowed to be carried with the students.
Earphones, headphones are also not allowed.
As long as students are not logged in for the CSEET, the applicants can contact ICSI for any help via mobile phone. After logging in, use of mobile is strictly prohibited and students can only use the chat-box available for any queries.
Webcam and microphone are compulsory.
Use of mobile for hotspot is permitted. However, students cannot touch the mobile phone anytime between the examination.