Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSEET will be held tomorrow as a remote-proctored test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow, on May 8. CSEET 2021 will be held in remote-proctored mode. Students can appear for CSEET from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or a desktop with a webcam and an internet connection. ICSI has also released the CSEET admit card on the official website of ICSI -- icsi.edu.

To download the ICSI CSEET admit card, students have to login at the website with the CSEET registration numbers, or CSEET unique ID, and dates of birth. While appearing for the remote-proctored exam, students will be required to carry along with them a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

In remote-proctored tests, applicants will be able to appear for the tests at their homes but will still be invigilated, or proctored, remotely.

CSEET 2021: Guidelines On Remote-Proctored Test