ICSI CSEET 2021 Retest Tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct a Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 retest tomorrow, November 14.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 13, 2021 9:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct a Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 retest tomorrow, November 14. Students who could not appear for the CSEET 2021 today, can appear tomorrow using the Safe Exam Browser (SEB). Candidates will be required to login using the separate User ID and password shared on their registered Email ID and phone number for tomorrow's re-test. The batch timing will also be conveyed to the candidates.

In a communique, ICSI stated: "It has been noticed that due to some technical issues, some candidates could not successfully appear in the CSEET which was held on Saturday, 13th November 2021 through Remote Proctored mode. To facilitate such candidates, the Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. Re-test will be conducted on Sunday ,14th November 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on 14th November 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET."

Students who missed the test today due to technical error or any other issue can appear tomorrow and as per ICSI this will be the last opportunity for the students to give CSEET 2021. Those who fail to appear for the retest tomorrow will be marked as "absent."

It is mandatory to keep CSEET 2021 admit card during the remote-proctored examination. Candidates can download the admit cards from icsi.edu using the asked login credentials.

Students will be regularly monitored during the examination and any kind of unfair means will lead to cancellation of the CSEET exam, said ICSI.

CS Executive Exam
