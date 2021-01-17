Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CSSET Result 2021 Tomorrow At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Download

The Result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 will be announced tomorrow, January 18, at 2 pm. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET result on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates will be able to check their results using their CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials. ICSI held the entrance exam on January 9 and 10.

Along with results, candidates’ mark sheets will also be published.

“The result along with individual candidate’s subjectwise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI said.

Steps to check CSEET 2021 result