ICSI CSSET Result 2021 Tomorrow At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Download

ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Download

CSEET Result 2021 Date And Time: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 tomorrow, January 18, at 2 pm, on icsi.edu.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2021 9:47 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 will be announced tomorrow, January 18, at 2 pm. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CSEET result on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates will be able to check their results using their CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials. ICSI held the entrance exam on January 9 and 10.

Along with results, candidates’ mark sheets will also be published.

“The result along with individual candidate’s subjectwise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” ICSI said.

Steps to check CSEET 2021 result

  • Go to the official website icsi.edu

  • When results are announced, candidates will have the option to visit either the result page or the homepage of the website

  • Go to the result page

  • Key in your CSEET registration number and date of birth

  • Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the mark statement for future reference

