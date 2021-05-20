ICSI CSEET 2021 May exam result announced at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result today at 3 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination on May 8 and 10 can check their results at icsi.edu using their login credentials. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks has been made available on the Institute’s website.

The result has been made available in form of result-cum-marks statement on the official website. Candidates must note that “no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates”, ICSI had said.

The CSEET exam was held for a total of 200 marks exam having 140 questions.

To pass the CSEET 2021 exam, candidates need to score 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate.

How To Check CSEET Result 2021

All those who took the examination in May 2021 can check the ICSI result 2021 by following these simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- isci.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET result 2021 link

Step 3: Key in your login details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET result 2021 will appear on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

As a one-time measure, ICSI has allowed students who are staying in COVID-19 containment zones and were unable to arrange laptops or desktops with webcams to appear for the remote-proctored test in May to opt-out from the May session and carry forward their candidature to the July session.

ICSI has also announced online classes for students preparing for the July session of the CSEET 2021. Classes began on May 19 and will continue till June 25, 2021. ICSI has said that two mock tests will also be conducted during this period.

The fee for joining CSEET preparation classes is Rs 3,000, which is to be paid online. After paying the fee, students can fill the application form.