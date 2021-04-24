ICSI CSEET 2021 exam date has been announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday, April 23, released the dates for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The exam will be held through remote proctored mode on May 8, 2021. "CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place," reads the official notification.

"Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc.," it added.

CSEET will comprise computer-based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the students will be required to attempt those in 120 minutes. As many as 140 questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks in CSEET 2021. The subjects from which the question paper will be prepared are--Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts put together for passing the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

CSEET admit card 2021 will be issued 10 days prior to the examination. In case of any technical issues during the test process, candidates can reach out to help desk number 9513850008, 9513850025 to resolve their issues. The helpline number will be operational from May 3, 2021.

Soon after taking the printout of the CSEET admit card from the website of institute icsi.edu, every candidate must verify all the details mentioned on it, such as--name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of the test, etc.

In case of any discrepancy, the same may be brought to the notice of the institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at support portal support.icsi.edu.