ICSI CSEET admit card released

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January exam today, December 29. Candidates appearing for ICSI CSEET can check and download their admit card from the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates will be required to key their CSEET registration number and date of birth to access the admit card.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI will be conducting the CSEET 2021 examination on January 8, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a remote proctored mode and ICSI has declared to remove the viva voce portions from the examination. Candidates will be required to keep their CSEET admit card and an ID proof during the examination.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

Go the official website-- icsi.edu

On the appeared homepage, click on the CSEET tab

A new page will open, click on the CSEET admit card released notification

Now, click on the link given on the notice

key in CSEET registration number and date of birth

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

Candidates are required to check their name, exam date and time, admission number, photograph, and other details on the CSEET admit card.

“Candidates shall be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their Laptop or Desktop as per the link provided to the them in due course of time; Candidates shall be continuously monitored through video/audio mode by the supervisor, known as Proctor in the same manner as if they appearing in the examination at examination Centres,” mentioned ICSI in a notice.