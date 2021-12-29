  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January exam today, December 29.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 4:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CSEET On January 8; Viva-Voce Removed, ICSI Releases Remote-Proctored Test Guidelines
ICSI CSEET Result 2021 LIVE (OUT): Scorecards Released At Icsi.edu
CSEET Result 2021 Announced By ICSI; Here’s Direct Link
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Know Qualifying Marks, Pass Percentage
ICSI CSEET Result 2021: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card
ICSI To Declare CSEET Result 2021 Today At 4 Pm
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
ICSI CSEET admit card released
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the January exam today, December 29. Candidates appearing for ICSI CSEET can check and download their admit card from the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates will be required to key their CSEET registration number and date of birth to access the admit card.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI will be conducting the CSEET 2021 examination on January 8, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a remote proctored mode and ICSI has declared to remove the viva voce portions from the examination. Candidates will be required to keep their CSEET admit card and an ID proof during the examination.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go the official website-- icsi.edu
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the CSEET tab
  • A new page will open, click on the CSEET admit card released notification
  • Now, click on the link given on the notice
  • key in CSEET registration number and date of birth
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a print out for future references

Candidates are required to check their name, exam date and time, admission number, photograph, and other details on the CSEET admit card.

“Candidates shall be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their Laptop or Desktop as per the link provided to the them in due course of time; Candidates shall be continuously monitored through video/audio mode by the supervisor, known as Proctor in the same manner as if they appearing in the examination at examination Centres,” mentioned ICSI in a notice.

Click here for more Education News
CS Executive Entrance Test ICSI Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal CM Asks Officials To Review COVID Situation; Says Schools, Colleges Will Be Shut If Need Be
West Bengal CM Asks Officials To Review COVID Situation; Says Schools, Colleges Will Be Shut If Need Be
Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Live | Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
ARIIA Ranking 2021: Category-Wise List Of Winners
ARIIA Ranking 2021: Category-Wise List Of Winners
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Bulletin Out
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Bulletin Out
ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Tops Again; KIIT Best Private University
ARIIA Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Tops Again; KIIT Best Private University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................