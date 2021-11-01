ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) admit cards on the official website-icsi.edu. Students who have registered for the entrance examination will have to enter their CSEET registration number and password to access the admit cards.

ICSI CSEET 2021 will be conducted on November 13 in a remote proctored mode and students will be required to appear for the examination along with their admit cards and a valid government ID proof.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Alternatively refer to the direct link given above

On the appeared page, scroll down and click on the CSEET link

Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the URL

Enter CSEET registration number and password to login

CSEET 2021 admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

In a notice shared by ICSI on October 22, it was announced that CSEET 2021 will be conducted in a remote proctored mode and the viva voce portion has been removed from the examination.

CSEET 2021 will be based on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern and will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. CSEET 2021 will be of 200 marks in total.

The question paper will include four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills will have 35 questions each.