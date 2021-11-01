  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) admit cards on the official website-icsi.edu.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 5:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CSEET 2021: Viva Voce Dropped; Check Exam Pattern
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here
ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link
CSEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Today
CSEET 2021 Today; Important Guidelines For Students
CSEET 2021 Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, ICSI Guidelines
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) admit cards on the official website-icsi.edu. Students who have registered for the entrance examination will have to enter their CSEET registration number and password to access the admit cards.

ICSI CSEET 2021 will be conducted on November 13 in a remote proctored mode and students will be required to appear for the examination along with their admit cards and a valid government ID proof.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

  • Alternatively refer to the direct link given above

  • On the appeared page, scroll down and click on the CSEET link

  • Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021' link

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the URL

  • Enter CSEET registration number and password to login

  • CSEET 2021 admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference

In a notice shared by ICSI on October 22, it was announced that CSEET 2021 will be conducted in a remote proctored mode and the viva voce portion has been removed from the examination.

CSEET 2021 will be based on Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern and will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. CSEET 2021 will be of 200 marks in total.

The question paper will include four papers including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs section and Presentation and Communication Skills will have 35 questions each.

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS Executive
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key Awaited
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key Awaited
NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar
NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar
CAT 2021 Mock Test Link Active; Online Exam On November 28
CAT 2021 Mock Test Link Active; Online Exam On November 28
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens
Students, Teachers And Parents Excited As Schools Reopen In Kerala
Students, Teachers And Parents Excited As Schools Reopen In Kerala
.......................... Advertisement ..........................