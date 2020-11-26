ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Announced At Icsi.edu; Here's The Direct Link

ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Announced At Icsi.edu; How To Download

CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result today, November 26, at 2 pm. All the candidates who took the examination can check their results at icsi.edu using their login credentials. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks has been made available on the Institute’s website.

The result has been made available in form of marks statement on the official website. Candidates must note that “no physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates”, ICSI said.

Here's The Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: How To Download

1- Go to the official website, icsi.edu

2- Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

3- Login with your credentials

4- Submit and download your ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams result

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exams, held as a remote proctored test due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were conducted on November 21 and November 22.

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers separately and at least 50 per cent in aggregate to pass the CSEET. However, there is no negative marking for wrong answers.