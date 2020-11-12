ICSI CSEET 2020: Admit Card Released For November Session; Here’s Direct Link

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CSEET admit card for the exam to be held on November 21, 2020. The authorities have released the admit card on November 11 at icsi.edu for the ICSI CSEET 2020 exam to be conducted through computer-based mode.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the ICSI CSEET exam 2020 application form for November session was October 27, 2020. Al those candidates who have passed/ appearing in the Class 12 examination or equivalent is eligible to appear in the CSEET.

CSEET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates can download their CSEET admit card 2020 using this link:

CSEET Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

CSEET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to download CSEET 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website- icsi.edu/cseet/ or click on the direct link mentioned above

Key in your registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

Login and download your admit card.

“CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through laptop/desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart-phone (mobile)/ tablet etc. In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on November 21, 2020,” read the official notification.