ICSI CS Results: Professional, Executive Marks Verification Facility Begins

The Institute of Companies Secretaries Of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for 'verification of marks' of CS Professional and Executive programme results declared on February 25. All those who wish to apply for verification of marks can do so by visiting the official website. The online facility will be operative till March 18, 2021.

Candidates can also submit the application form in an offline mode, however, ICSI suggests “submit requests through online mode for quicker and hassle-free response”.

A candidate can apply for verification of marks in any subject of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of result. The interested candidates can apply either through online or offline mode as per prescribed procedure with a requisite application fee of Rs 250 per subject.

In case candidates wish to apply through offline mode, they can download the application form available on the official website and send it along with the requisite fee through speed/registered post. The application fee can be paid either via demand draft favouring “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the regional/chapter/Noida office.