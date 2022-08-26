ICSI CS Result June 2022: CS Professional, Executive Marks Verification Begins; Details Here

CS Professional and CS Executive result 2022 marks verification started

ICSI CS June 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the CS Professional and CS Executive result 2022 marks verification process today, August 26. Aspiring candidates can apply for verification of marks in any subject(s) of CS examination from the official website -- icsi.edu. The ICSI CS June result 2022 marks verification facility is available till September 15. The candidates can apply in both online or offline mode by paying a processing fee of Rs. 250 per subject.

ICSI has declared the CS Professional and CS Executive result 2022 on August 25. "A candidate may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks either through online or offline mode as per the prescribed procedure with requisite fee of Rs 250 per subject," ICSI said in a statement.

In case a candidate is applying for CS Professional, Executive marks verification in the offline mode, s/he will be required to download the application form through the official website. Such candidates will have to pay the prescribed fee by way of a demand draft drawn in favour of “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India”, payable at New Delhi. Candidates have to mention “Application for providing Verification of Marks” on the application form and send it to the following address.

ICSI CS Result 2022 Marks Verification: Offline Address

The Joint Secretary

Directorate of Examinations

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

‘ICSI House’, C-37, Sector – 62, Institutional Area

NOIDA – 201 309 (U.P.)

ICSI CS Result 2022 Marks Verification: How To Apply Online

Log in to the official website -- smash.icsi.edu. Go to the 'Module' section and click on the 'Verification of Marks' link On the new page, click on the add new request tab and enter the required details Select the desired subject for verification and proceed to pay the application fee Submit the application form and download the confirmation page Print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: ICSI CS Result 2022 Marks Verification