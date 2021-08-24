ICSI CS Result 2021 Tomorrow; When, Where, How To Check

ICSI CS Result 2021 releasing tomorrow @ icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS result 2021 tomorrow. The results will be released for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams on August 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the ICSI CS result 2021 through the official website of ICSI-- www.icsi.edu. To access the results, candidates need to log in using their credentials such as registration ID and roll number.

ICSI CS Result 2021: How To Check

All the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional results:

Step 1 – Visit the official site of ICSI-- www.icsi.edu

Step 2 – On the homepage of the official site, click on the “Result” tab

Step 3 - Select the relevant CS exam – Foundation, Executive or Professional

Step 4 - Enter login details such as roll number and registration ID

Step 5 - ICSI CS result 2021 will appear on the computer screen

Step 6 - Download the CS result 2021 and take a print out for future reference