ICSI To Announce CS June 2021 Result Tomorrow

ICSI CS result 2021 tomorrow at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme result tomorrow, October 13, 2021. The ICSI CS result for the June 2021exams will be made available on the ICSI official website -- icsi.edu. Candidates who had appeared for the online examination for Company Secretary have to use their login details to access the CS Foundation, CS Professional and CS Executive result. The ICSI CS result will have a scorecard reflecting section-wise breakup of candidate’s marks.

While the ICSI CS result for the Professional (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 am tomorrow, the CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) and CS Foundation course results will be declared at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.

Steps To Download ICSI CS Result

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link

Enter details including the roll number and name

Submit and access the CS 2021 result

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared.

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read an ICSI statement.