ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: Shutterstock Check ICSI CS result at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional Result 2021: The result of the Company Secretary (CS) professional programme (old and new syllabus) has been declared on Friday, February 25. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional December 2021 result on the official website - icsi.edu.

To access the ICSI CS results, candidates who had appeared for the December 2021 examination for CS Professional can use their login details.

While the CS Professional result has been released, the ICSI will announce the CS Executive results 2021 at 2 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Click on the designated result link

Enter details including the roll number and registration number

Submit and access the CS Professional result.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2021: Direct Link

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Executive will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared, while for CS Professional candidates, the result cum mark sheets will be sent to the registered addresses.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” an ICSI statement said.

It further added: “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

ICSI has already released the CS Executive and CS Professional exam dates. While the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, the online application will begin on February 26.