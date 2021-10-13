ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link
ICSI CS result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional June exam results at icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional June exam results. Students can visit icsi.edu to download their result-cum-marks statement. The institute has declared CS Professional result 2021 for both old and new syllabus.
To download ICSI results, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The login window will appear directly on the official website. Follow these instructions to download the result.
How To Download ICSI CS Professional June 2021 Result
Go to icsi.edu
The login window will appear on your screen
Enter the required information and search results
Take a printout of the result-cum-marks statement
The ICSI said Professional course students will receive hard copies of their mark sheets.
Mark sheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates, the ICSI said.
If candidates do not receive the marks sheet within 30 days, they can contact the institute.
The ICSI will announce two more results today. CS Executive programme results will be available at 2 pm and the Foundation programme results will be out at 4 pm.
The next session of ICSI exams will be held in December, 2021, the institute said.