ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link

ICSI CS result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional June exam results at icsi.edu.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 11:31 am IST | Source: Careers360

Icsi.edu result 2021 announced for Professional course
Image credit: Shuttersock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional June exam results. Students can visit icsi.edu to download their result-cum-marks statement. The institute has declared CS Professional result 2021 for both old and new syllabus.

To download ICSI results, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The login window will appear directly on the official website. Follow these instructions to download the result. icsi cs june result, icsi cs june 2021 result, icsi cs june result 2021, icsi.edu, icsi.edu result, icsi cs foundation result, icsi cs professional result, icsi cs executive result, icsi.edu result, icsi cs result 2021, icsi exam result, icsi result, icsi result 2021, icsi results, icsi result august 2021,icsi executive result, icsi smash, icsi admit cardICSI result login window

Direct Link

How To Download ICSI CS Professional June 2021 Result

  1. Go to icsi.edu

  2. The login window will appear on your screen

  3. Enter the required information and search results

  4. Take a printout of the result-cum-marks statement

The ICSI said Professional course students will receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

Mark sheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates, the ICSI said.

If candidates do not receive the marks sheet within 30 days, they can contact the institute.

The ICSI will announce two more results today. CS Executive programme results will be available at 2 pm and the Foundation programme results will be out at 4 pm.

The next session of ICSI exams will be held in December, 2021, the institute said.

