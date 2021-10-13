Image credit: Shuttersock Icsi.edu result 2021 announced for Professional course

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional June exam results. Students can visit icsi.edu to download their result-cum-marks statement. The institute has declared CS Professional result 2021 for both old and new syllabus.

To download ICSI results, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials. The login window will appear directly on the official website. Follow these instructions to download the result. ICSI result login window

Direct Link

How To Download ICSI CS Professional June 2021 Result

Go to icsi.edu The login window will appear on your screen Enter the required information and search results Take a printout of the result-cum-marks statement

The ICSI said Professional course students will receive hard copies of their mark sheets.

Mark sheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates, the ICSI said.

If candidates do not receive the marks sheet within 30 days, they can contact the institute.

The ICSI will announce two more results today. CS Executive programme results will be available at 2 pm and the Foundation programme results will be out at 4 pm.

The next session of ICSI exams will be held in December, 2021, the institute said.