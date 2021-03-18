ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results Verification Window Closes Today

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI will close the verification window today to raise any objections related to the CS Professional, Executive results.

The Institute of Companies Secretaries Of India (ICSI) will close the application process for verification of marks of CS Professional and Executive programme results today, March 18. According to the notification released, the candidates can access the objection window through the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu. To apply for the same, students will be required to submit an application fee of Rs 250 per subject.

"Processing of applications for verification of marks/inspection of answer book(s)/supply of certified copy(ies) of answer book(s) normally takes about 7-8 weeks after its receipt in the Institute," ICSI said.

If candidates do not receive any update regarding the status of their applications within seven days from the last date of submitting the application, they can send an email at exam@icsi.edu with their particulars.

ICSI Result Verification: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI--icsi.edu

Step 2: Go to the ‘Exam’ submenu and click on “Verification Of Marks/Inspection/Certified Copies of Answer Books”.

Step 3: Click on ‘Add a request’ option to raise the objection.

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on “Apply for Verification of Marks/Inspection/Certified Answer Books”.

Step 5: Select the request type-- verification of marks, inspection of answer books or certified copies.

Step 6: Select the subjects for which the verification is to be done

Step 7: Pay the application fee via credit/debit card or netbanking

Step 8: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

“Before providing the result of verification of marks in the answer book(s) to a candidate on his/her request, if it is noticed that answer(s) to any sub-question(s)/question(s) of his/her answer book(s) has/have inadvertently remained unevaluated or there is some posting or totalling error, the Institute would rectify such omission and commission and communicate the revised marks/result to the student,” ICSI said.

ICSI had announced the results of the CS Professional (old and new syllabus) and Executive examinations on February 25. The Institute had conducted the written examination in December 2020.