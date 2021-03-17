ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results Verification Window To Close Tomorrow

ICSI to close objection window for CS, Executive results

The Institute of Companies Secretaries Of India (ICSI) will be closing the verification window tomorrow to raise any objections related to the CS Professional, Executive results. The candidates can access the objection window at icsi.edu. To apply for verification of marks, candidates have to pay Rs 250 per subject.

As per the official statement, the ICSE objection window will be open till March 18 till 24:00 hours. The ICSE had also released a manual to explain the process and steps to opt for verification of marks or inspection of answer books.

Steps to raise objection on ICSE website

Step 1 Login to the ICSI portal and select the relevant exam. Click on verification of answer marks.

Step 2 Use the search button to see any previous requests made for verification and click on ‘Add a request’ option to raise the objection.

Step 3 Select the request type verification of marks, inspection of answer books or certified copies. They must check all their details including the roll number and exam name is correct for speedy verification.

Step 4 Select the subjects for which the verification is to be done

Step 5 Submit the objections and undertaking.

In case the candidates are unable to get their marks verified or raise any objections related it the same on the online window, they can also register their queries in the offline mode .

For verification of CS marks in offline mode, candidates have to download the application form from the ICSI website and send the filled in application with the fee through Speed Post or Registered Post to ICSI. The application fee can be paid either by Demand Draft in favour of “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi, or in cash at the regional, chapter, or Noida Office.