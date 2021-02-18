ICSI CS Professional, Executive Exam Result To Be Declared On February 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce results of CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25. The examination was held in December 2020. ICSI results will be made available on the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI Executive and Professional results will be announced on February 25 for both old and new syllabus. While Executive results will be available at 2 pm, CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am.

Along with individual results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” ICSI said.

Physical copies of mark sheets of the Professional exam will be sent to the registered address of students immediately after the declaration of results.

In case the physical copy of the result cum marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates will have to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Before this ICSI had announced the results of the CS Foundation exam held in December 2020.