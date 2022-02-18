  • Home
  ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Result 2021 To Be Declared On February 25

The ICAI will not issue any physical copy of the CS results. Once released, candidates can check the ICSI CS December result on the official website-- icsi.edu.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 1:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Result 2021 To Be Declared On February 25
ICSI CS December results will be declared on the official website-- icsi.edu
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSI CS December Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS December 2021 result date for Professional and Executive courses. The ICSI CS Professional and CS Executive December 2021 results will be declared on February 25. Once released, candidates can check the ICSI CS December result on the official website-- icsi.edu.

Candidates must note that the ICSI CS Professional result will be released at 11 am on February 25, while the CS Executive result will be announced at 2 pm on the same date for both the old and new syllabus.

The result, along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute’s website on declaration of the result, the ICAI said.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the ICAI website at icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the CS result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records.

The ICAI will not issue any physical copy of the CS result. The result for the Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result.

If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result, such candidates should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his/her particulars.

The ICAI further informed that the next examination for Executive and Professional programme will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022. The registration process for the examination will begin on February 26.

