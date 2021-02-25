ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Out, Meet The Toppers

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional exam for both old and new courses. Candidates can now visit the official website, icsi.edu, to download results and e-mark sheets. The result of the Executive exam will be declared at 2 pm today.

In the new syllabus, Tanya Pradeep Grover is the all India topper, followed by Amandeep Singh and Madhu Agarwal in second and third positions. Sudarshan Vijaykumar Maharshi is the all India topper in the old syllabus. Deepshikha Gupta bagged the second spot, followed by Sujani Sanjeevi in third.

All India provisional merit list: New syllabus; Old syllabus

Check ICSI CS Professional result

Steps to check result

Visit the official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu. Click on the ICSI CS result link appearing under the 'What's new' section Login with your credentials Check the result. Download and take a printout of your e marksheet.

ICSI will send physical copies of mark sheets of Professional exam results to the registered address of candidates.

In case the physical copy of the result cum marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates will have to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive exams were held in December 2020. Results of the Executive programmes will be announced later today.

Before this ICSI had announced the results of the CS Foundation exam held in December 2020.