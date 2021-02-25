ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional (old and new syllabus) exam today, February 25, on its official website. The Institute had conducted the written examination in the month of December 2020. All the candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS examination 2020 can check the results at icsi.edu. Along with individual results, the institute has also released the candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks.

Rank 1 is bagged by Tanya Pradeep Grover in CS Professional exam (new syllabus), and Sudarshan Vijaykumar Maharshi in CS Professional exam (old syllabus).

The result of the Executive programme examinations will be declared at 2 pm today.

Result Direct Link

All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme (New Syllabus)

All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme (Old Syllabus)

ICSI CS Professional Exams Result 2020: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result of ICSI CS Professional exams 2020.

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link of the ICSI CS result appearing under the 'What's new' section

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and the ICSI CS Professional result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the result and download it for further reference.

Physical copies of mark sheets of Professional programme candidates will be dispatched to their registered address. In case the physical copy of the result cum marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, they can contact the authorities at - exams@icsi.edu along with their particulars.