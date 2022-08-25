ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI has announced the ICSI CS Professional result today, August 25.

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the ICSI CS Professional result today, August 25. The CS Executive Result 2022 is yet to be declared, which will be at 2 pm today. This year, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani secured the first position, The second and third positions is grabbed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary respectively. ICSI CS Results 2022 LIVE

The candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Professional and Executive courses exam can check and download the scorecard of the exam through the official website – icsi.edu by using the application number or roll number and date of birth. The result download link is available on the homepage of the official website. It is important for candidates to download and take printouts of the ICSI CS exam scorecard for future reference. Candidates can also check the rank list of the CS exam from the table provided below.

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Toppers List (June Session)