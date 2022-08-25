  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper

This year, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani secured the first position, The second and third positions is grabbed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary respectively.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 11:58 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional Result Out At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
ICSI To Release CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Today
IGNOU TEE June 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card
ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper
ICSI has announced the ICSI CS Professional result today, August 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the ICSI CS Professional result today, August 25. The CS Executive Result 2022 is yet to be declared, which will be at 2 pm today. This year, Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani secured the first position, The second and third positions is grabbed by Girishkar D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary respectively. ICSI CS Results 2022 LIVE

The candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Professional and Executive courses exam can check and download the scorecard of the exam through the official website – icsi.edu by using the application number or roll number and date of birth. The result download link is available on the homepage of the official website. It is important for candidates to download and take printouts of the ICSI CS exam scorecard for future reference. Candidates can also check the rank list of the CS exam from the table provided below.

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Toppers List (June Session)

Ranks

Candidates

Rank 1

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani

Rank 2

Girishkar D Marur

Rank 3

Harsh Dev Chaudhary

Rank 4

Sarika Singh

Rank 5

Divya Singhal

Rank 6

DEEPIKA

Rank 7

Bhavya Lakhotia

Rank 8

Jevin Shamji Patel

Rank 9

Anushree Manak Dhiran

Rank 10

Siddh Subash Jain

Click here for more Education News
ICSI CS result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional Result Out At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
Live | ICSI CS Results 2022 Live: CS Professional Result Out At Icsi.edu; Qualifying Marks, Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon Finalists Today
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................