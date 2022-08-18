ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Results On August 25; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Results On August 25

ICSI Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses on August 25. The candidates who have appeared in the June 2022 session Professional and Executive courses examination can check and download the result from the official website – icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional programmes will be declared at 11 am and the result for the Executive programme will be declared by 2 pm.

Along with the ICSI CS result, the candidate’s individual subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme examination will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of the ICSI CS result. Candidates can use the e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference and records.

The result-cum-marks statement for the ICSI CS Professional programme examination will be sent to the candidate at their registered address soon after the declaration of the ICSI CS result. The candidates need to contact ICSI immediately if the physical copy of the Professional programme result is not received within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

ICSI will conduct the next examination for the Executive and Professional programme from December 21 to 30. The application window for the ICSI CS December 2022 session exam will be open from August 26.