ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Results 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2022: The CS Professional programme result will be declared at 11 am, and Executive programme result will be announced by 2 pm tomorrow. Download scorecard at icsi.edu
ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the CS Professional and Executive courses on August 25. The candidates who have appeared in the June 2022 session Professional and Executive courses exam can download their scorecard on the official website– icsi.edu.
The CS Professional programme result will be declared at 11 am, and Executive programme result will be announced by 2 pm. ALSO READ | ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31
ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website - icsi.edu
- Click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link
- Enter your login credentials- user ID and password
- CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on the screen
- Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.
Following the result declaration, the e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Professional, Executive examinations will be uploaded on the official website. If a candidate does not receive a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of declaration of the result, such candidates should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with his/her particulars.
ICSI CS exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be conducted next from December 21 to 30. For details on CS result, please visit the website- icsi.edu.