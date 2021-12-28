ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course To Be Held Tomorrow, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICSI CS exam will be held on January 3 and 4

ICSI CS Mock Test 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for CS exam foundation course on December 29. Candidates who will appear in the foundation course exam can take the mock test, the link will be available on the official website- icsi.edu.

According to ICSI, "The batch timings, User Id and Password for the mock test to be conducted on December 29 have been communicated by E-Mail/ SMS to the students separately." The students shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. "All students are advised to mandatorily download the safe exam browser in advance in their laptop/ desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/ foundation programme examination," ICSI in its notification mentioned.

ICSI will be conducting CS foundation 2021 exam for December session on January 3 and 4. The exam will be held in a remote proctored mode. The examination on both the days will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. While on Day 1— Paper I and Paper II will be held, on Day 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted.

ICSI admit card 2021 will be available only through the online mode and candidates will not receive the admit cards in physical form through post or any other medium. The hall ticket is available to download on the official website- icsi.edu.