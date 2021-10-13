  • Home
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Today; Know Where, How To Check

ICSI Result 2021: The result for both old and new syllabi of Professional and Executive programmes, along with the CA Foundation programme, will be declared on the official website– icsi.edu.

Education | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 8:10 am IST

ICSI CS June Result 2021 Today; Know Where, How To Check
ICSI CS result June 2021 today at icsi.edu (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSI Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI CS June result 2021 today, October 13. The result for both old and new syllabi of Professional and Executive programmes, along with the CA Foundation programme, will be declared on the official website– icsi.edu.

Students will be required to fill in the asked credentials like roll number and password to access their result once released.

ICSI will declare the CS result for the Professional (old and new syllabus) at 11 am, while the CS Executive (old and new syllabus) result will be declared at 2 pm and the CS Foundation course results will be declared at 4 pm.

ICSI CS Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website- icsi.edu

  • On the homepage click on the ICSI CS result link

  • A new login page would reopen

  • Key in the details including the roll number and name as asked

  • Click on ‘Login’

  • ICSI CS result for the designated course will appear on the screen

  • Save and download the result

  • Take a printout for future reference

ICSI CA results will only be accessible online and officials will not provide any physical copy of the result. ICSI stated:“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued."

ICSI CS exam for the December session will be held from December 21 to 30 and the registration process for the exam will be commenced on the official website from today onwards.

