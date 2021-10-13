Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI result June 2021 live updates (representational)

ICSI CS result 2021 June live updates: Results of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS June exams will be announced today, October 13. ICSI results will be announced on the official website, icsi.edu. Result of the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result of the Executive program will be announced at 2 pm.

ICSI CS Foundation results will be announced at 4 pm. ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be declared for both old and new syllabi.

The institute said Foundation and Executive students will receive only digital mark statements. However, for the Professional programme, hard copies of the result-cum-mark statements will be sent to the registered addresses of students.

Follow ICSI result June 2021 live updates here.