ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Professional, Executive, Foundation Results Soon
ICSI CS June result 2021: CSI results will be announced on the official website, icsi.edu. Result of the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result of the Executive program will be announced at 2 pm.
ICSI CS result 2021 June live updates: Results of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS June exams will be announced today, October 13. ICSI results will be announced on the official website, icsi.edu. Result of the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result of the Executive program will be announced at 2 pm.
ICSI CS Foundation results will be announced at 4 pm. ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be declared for both old and new syllabi.
The institute said Foundation and Executive students will receive only digital mark statements. However, for the Professional programme, hard copies of the result-cum-mark statements will be sent to the registered addresses of students.
Follow ICSI result June 2021 live updates here.
Live updates
ICSI CS June result 2021: CSI results will be announced on the official website, icsi.edu. Result of the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the result of the Executive program will be announced at 2 pm. Live updates here.
Icsi.edu Result 2021 Time
ICSI results 2021 time:
ICSI CS Result 2021: Date And Time
These are the timings for ICSI result August 2021 -
- CS Professional result 2021 time and date: 11 am, October 13
- CS Executive result 2021 time: 2 pm
- CS Foundation result 2021 time: 4 pm
Icsi.edu.in Result 2021: Official Website
Results of CS Executive, Foundation and Professional courses will be declared at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Result 2021 Date
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Professional and Executive old and new course results, along with CS Foundation results today, October 13.