ICSI CS June Result 2021 Date And Time For Foundation, Executive, Professional Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS Foundation, Executive, Professional June 2021 result date and time (representational)

ICSI CS result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CS June result 2021 date and time. The results will be announced October 13 at icsi.edu. Results of the CS Professional programme, for both old and new syllabi, will be announced at 11 am.

ICSI CS executive result (old and new) will be announced at 2 pm and CS Foundation exam results will be available at 4 pm.

The results, along with subject-wise marks will be available at icsi.edu.

E-result-cum-marks statements of Foundation and Executive programmes will be uploaded on the result website soon after the result announcement. The ICSI will not issue physical copies of mark sheets.

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” reads the official notice.

However, mark sheets of the Professional programme will be sent to the registered address of candidates, the ICSI said. If they do not receive the marks sheet within 30 days, they can contact the institute.

The next session of ICSI CS exam 2021 will be conducted from December 21 to 30 and registrations will begin on October 14, the institute said.