ICSI CS June Result 2021 To Be Released On October 13

As per the official notification released at icsi.edu, the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme result will be declared together on October 13, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:23 pm IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Result 2021 date. As per the official notification released at icsi.edu, the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme result will be declared together on October 13, 2021. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

The ICSI CS Result 2021 will be announced as per the following schedule :

“Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read the official notice.

The result-cum-marks statement for Professional Programme (Old and New syllabus) examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his or her particulars.

Next examination for Executive programme (Old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New syllabus) will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2021, “for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from October 14, 2021 onwards.”

