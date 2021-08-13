ICSI CS June Exams: No Change In Time Table, Says Official Notice

No Change In ICSI CS June Exam Time Table

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has issued a notification stating there is no change in the schedule of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021. The exams are slated to be conducted on August 20. The notification was posted on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu - today, August 13.

CS Executive and Professional examinations 2021 for June session commenced on August 10 and will continue till August 18 for CS Executive 2021 and till August 20 for CS Professional 2021. As the notification says, the timetable proposed previously remains unchanged.

The official notice by ICSI says: "The Company Secretaries Examination will be held on 20th August 2021 as scheduled, as per the Time Table hosted on the institute's website. There is no change in Time Table as announced earlier"

ICSI will activate the opt-out link on their website. Students who do not want to appear for the June to December examinations can use this facility. The link will be active from August 21 to September 4, 2021. Students

For this, students will be required to submit a COVID-19 positive report of themselves or of any immediate relative which will be used as evidence.

Various examinations like IGNOU June TEE, ICSI CS 2021, are due on August 20, and Muharram holiday will be observed on the same day that August 20. Earlier it was to be held on August 19. However, there will be no change in the exam schedule because of the Muharram holiday as notified by the ICSI and IGNOU.