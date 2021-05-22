ICSI CS June Exam Registration Ends Today

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conclude the registration process for the ICSI CS June exam 2021 today, May 22.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 22, 2021 10:24 am IST

Today is the last date to submit ICSI CS June 2021 exam form
New Delhi:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conclude the registration process for the ICSI CS June exam 2021 today, May 22. Candidates who wish to appear for the Chartered Secretary examination must submit their application forms at the official site of ICSI -- icsi.edu by 23.59 pm today. The window was reopened on May 15 for those who could not submit their examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional programmes examinations earlier.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: How To Register

Candidates can submit their application form by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online services link

Step 3: A new page will open. Candidates can now login to the account by using the registration details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: Download a copy of the duly-filled application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The ICSI CS examinations scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 have been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID-19 across the nation. The revised schedule is yet to be released at the official site.

ICSI CS exam
