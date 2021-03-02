ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2021 session. All those candidates who wish to appear in the exam can apply for the ICSI June 2021 session through the official site, icsi.edu.

To apply for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 1200 (per module). The last date to submit an application form is March 25. Candidates can submit the ICSI application form with a late fee of Rs 250 till April 9.

“All examination applications without a valid fee receipt shall be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank/debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker,” read an ICSI statement.

“Students are advised to verify the parameters selected by them meticulously since for all changes in enrolment status, even if allowed upto certain stipulated dates, an additional fee as decided from time to time will be levied,” it added.

Important Instructions: