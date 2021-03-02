ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the application process for the CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams for the June 2021 session. All those candidates who wish to appear in the exam can apply for the ICSI June 2021 session through the official site, icsi.edu.
To apply for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 1200 (per module). The last date to submit an application form is March 25. Candidates can submit the ICSI application form with a late fee of Rs 250 till April 9.
“All examination applications without a valid fee receipt shall be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank/debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker,” read an ICSI statement.
“Students are advised to verify the parameters selected by them meticulously since for all changes in enrolment status, even if allowed upto certain stipulated dates, an additional fee as decided from time to time will be levied,” it added.
Important Instructions:
- Candidates will have an option to change the examination centre, medium and combination of modules between April 10 and May 1 with an additional fee of Rs 250 for each change.
- Candidates who wish to appear in the June 2021 CS Executive and Professional programmes examinations under the new course are required to successfully complete a pre-examination test to become eligible for appearing in the main examinations.
- Students generating the Challan up to March 25 have to deposit the cash on or before March 25 to avoid the applicability of the late fee failing which they will have to re-generate the Challan and deposit the cash inclusive of the late fee. Similarly, Students generating Challan during the period from March 26 to April 9 will have to deposit the cash with the bank on or before April 9. The examination enrolment applications in respect of students who deposit the cash with the bank after April 9 will be rejected without further notice.
- The last examination under the Executive and Professional programme (old syllabus) will be held during the June 2021 session. From ICSI December 2021 session onwards, students under the Executive and Professional programme (old syllabus) will be compulsorily required to switch over to the new syllabus.
- All Students pertaining to the Foundation and Executive programme stage registered from June 2019 onwards and desirous of appearing in the CS examinations are required to complete one-day orientation programme to become eligible for main examinations.