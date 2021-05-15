ICSI CS June Exam 2021 application window reopens today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen the ICSI CS June Exam 2021 window again today, May 15. Those who could not submit their examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional programmes examinations earlier, can visit the official website and submit their application forms by May 22 at icsi.edu. This facility has been provided as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/Executive/Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021,” the official notice said.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: How To Register

Candidates can submit their application form by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online services link

Step 3: A new page will open. Candidates can now login to the account by using the registration details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: Download a copy of the duly-filled application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

ICSI has postponed all the Company Secretary (CS) examinations for the June session. “Examinations for Foundation programme, Executive programme (old and new syllabus) and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 stand postponed,” the ICSI had said in a notification.

The authorities will be reviewing the situation and accordingly release the revised time table.