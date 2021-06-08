ICSI CS June exam dates released

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised schedule for CS June 2021 exam. The Institute, on May 4, had notified that the CS June exams were postponed. The council has released the exam schedule for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and Professional programme.

“It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021,” ICSI said.

The detailed revised examination schedule is available on the Institute’s website: icsi.edu.

The exam for the CS Foundation programme will be held on August 13 and August 14. The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from August 10 to August 20.

The ICSI Foundation examination will be held in double shifts--morning and afternoon. For the Professional and Executive programmes, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

August 21, 22, 23 and 24 have been kept in reserve by the Institute in case of any exigencies.

Earlier, the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (Old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) were scheduled to be held from June 1, 2021, to June 10, 2021.