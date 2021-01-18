ICSI CS Foundation Result Announced At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Foundation result 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website, icsi.edu, and check their results using login credentials. Along with results, candidates will also be able to download their marks statements.

CS Foundation 2020 was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 27, 2020, and ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on January 9 and 10, 2021.

According to an official notice, “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.”

ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be announced today at 2 pm.

Direct Link

Steps to download ICSI CS Foundation Result 2020

Follow these steps to check result on the official website:

Go to the official website Click on the result link Key in your login details Submit and download the marksheet

ICSI has clarified that “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

Regarding CSEET result, ICSI said: “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all those candidates who have registered for the CS Foundation programme will be eligible to take the CSEET exam.