Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET Result Today At Icsi.edu; Here’s How To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Foundation 2020 and CSEET 2021 result today, January 18, on the official website, icsi.edu. While the CS Foundation result will be released at 11 am, CSEET result 2021 will be made available at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results with login credentials.

CS Foundation 2020 was conducted in two shifts on December 26, 27, 2021. ICSI CSEET 2021 was held on January 9 and 10, 2021.

“The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on December 26 and 27, 2020 would be declared on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11 AM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” read the official notification.

In addition to this, ICSI has also clarified that “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

Regarding CSEET result, ICSI said: “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

Steps To Download ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Result

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the result which will be made available in PDF format. Take its printout for future reference

ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all those candidates who have registered for the CS Foundation programme will be eligible to take the CSEET exam.

All the candidates who have submitted ‘fresh registration forms’ will have to appear for CSEET 2021.