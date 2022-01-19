ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Scorecard

  • Home
ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Result: The candidates appeared in the CSEET, Foundation exams can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. Along with the results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released on the official website.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 3:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 result at icsi.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 and CS Foundation exams on Wednesday (January 19). The candidates appeared in the CSEET, Foundation exams can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. Register HERE for CSEET Jan 2022 Updates, CS Foundation Updates Here

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications in Banking, Finance & Accounting Explore

Along with the results, candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks will also be released on the official website. CSEET January 2022 exam was conducted on January 8 and 10, 2022. CS Foundation course exams were held on January 3 and 4.

ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET January 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -- icsi.edu
  2. Click on the designated result link -- CS Foundation or ICSI CSEET
  3. Enter details including the roll number and registration number
  4. Submit and access the CS Foundation, ICSI CSEET result
  5. Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

A formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam and ICSI CSEET will also be uploaded on the official website. “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, December – 2021 session and CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an ICSI statement said.

ICSI had already released the time tables for the June 2022 Foundation, Executive and Professional exams. While the ICSI CS Foundation exams will be held on June 15 and June 16, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1.

